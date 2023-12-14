Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRDIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRDIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Concordia Financial Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS CRDIY opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.17. Concordia Financial Group has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $13.97.

Concordia Financial Group Company Profile

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit and loan products; and securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services. It operates through a network of branches, sub-branches, ATMs, and representative offices in Japan and internationally.

