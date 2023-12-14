Contrasting InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) & Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) and Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Veris Residential pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays out -142.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Veris Residential pays out -6.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veris Residential has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust -15.34% -1.38% -0.80% Veris Residential -23.98% -5.39% -1.97%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust $166.45 million 8.15 $79.96 million ($0.19) -49.39 Veris Residential $355.02 million 4.00 -$52.07 million ($0.82) -18.79

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veris Residential. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veris Residential, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of Veris Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Veris Residential shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Veris Residential 0 1 2 0 2.67

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $15.55, indicating a potential upside of 65.71%. Veris Residential has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 14.64%. Given InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Veris Residential.

Summary

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust beats Veris Residential on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure, and offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions. InterRent's primary objectives are to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees, Management and Operational Team to: (i) grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principles, a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations, and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment.

