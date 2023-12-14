Contrasting Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) and Polaris (NYSE:PII)

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) and Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.4% of Polaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Polaris shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Polaris and Trigano’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polaris $8.59 billion 0.58 $447.10 million $10.23 8.62 Trigano N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Polaris has higher revenue and earnings than Trigano.

This table compares Polaris and Trigano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polaris 6.57% 51.02% 11.38% Trigano N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Polaris and Trigano, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polaris 0 11 2 0 2.15 Trigano 0 0 0 0 N/A

Polaris presently has a consensus target price of $111.82, suggesting a potential upside of 26.79%. Given Polaris’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Polaris is more favorable than Trigano.

Summary

Polaris beats Trigano on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel. It also provides ORV accessories comprising winches, bumper/brushguards, plows, racks, wheels and tires, pull-behinds, cab systems, lighting and audio systems, cargo box accessories, tracks, and oil; snowmobile accessories, which include covers, traction products, reverse kits, electric starters, tracks, bags, windshields, oil, and lubricants; and motorcycle accessories, such as saddle bags, handlebars, backrests, exhausts, windshields, seats, oil, and various chrome accessories. In addition, the company offers light duty hauling and passenger vehicles; gear and apparel, such as helmets, goggles, jackets, gloves, boots, bibs, hats, pants, and leathers; and pontoon and deck boats. It provides its products through dealers and distributors, and online; and retail and e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc. Polaris Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Medina, Minnesota.

About Trigano

Trigano S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of leisure vehicles for individuals and professionals in Europe. It offers camping cars, caravans, motorhomes, trailers, and outdoor habitats. The company also provides mobiles homes, spare parts, and accessories, as well as leisure financing services. It offers its products through dealer networks and distributors, as well as through its online sales site, Triganostore.com. Trigano S.A. was founded in 1935 and is based in Paris, France.

