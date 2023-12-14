Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, a growth of 534.6% from the November 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Cool

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLCO. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Cool during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Cool in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Cool in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cool in the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cool by 116.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cool Stock Up 2.9 %

Cool stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38. Cool has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

Cool Dividend Announcement

Cool Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.32%.

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

