Core Laboratories Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Core Laboratories in a report issued on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Core Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

CLB stock opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $827.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average is $22.84. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Core Laboratories by 43.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Core Laboratories by 9,913.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Core Laboratories by 33.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Core Laboratories by 171.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

