Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.97

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.97 and last traded at $17.13, with a volume of 26166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.84. The firm has a market cap of $827.88 million, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.10%. Core Laboratories’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 9,913.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

