Covenant Partners LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.4% of Covenant Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $48,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on META. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $334.74 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.46 and a 12-month high of $342.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $321.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.74.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $9,392,538.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $9,392,538.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total transaction of $202,661.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,194,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 489,719 shares of company stock valued at $160,674,655 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.