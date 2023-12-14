Critical Survey: Acciona (ACXIF) versus Its Rivals

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Free Report) is one of 124 publicly-traded companies in the “Engineering & Construction” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Acciona to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acciona and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Acciona N/A N/A -4.36 Acciona Competitors $1.58 billion $27.17 million 364.33

Acciona’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Acciona. Acciona is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acciona N/A N/A N/A Acciona Competitors 0.80% -4.05% 2.02%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Acciona and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Acciona and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acciona 0 2 1 0 2.33 Acciona Competitors 177 1416 3109 76 2.65

As a group, “Engineering & Construction” companies have a potential upside of 19.12%. Given Acciona’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Acciona has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.2% of Acciona shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of shares of all “Engineering & Construction” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.0% of shares of all “Engineering & Construction” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Acciona rivals beat Acciona on 10 of the 11 factors compared.

Acciona Company Profile

Acciona, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines. In addition, the company offers event planning and management services, as well as designs, constructs, and operates drinking water treatment plants, reverse osmosis desalination plants, wastewater treatment plants, and tertiary treatment plants for water reuse; and constructs, operates, and manages healthcare, universities and campuses, ecosystems restoration, museums and exhibitions, and event planning and management; Further, it provides hotels and holiday resorts, offices, and industrial properties; financial solutions; facility management and airport handling; and museum interior design. It also engages in the fund management, stock broking, real estate, motorbike sharing, and other businesses. Acciona, S.A. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

