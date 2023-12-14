CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Position Lifted by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after buying an additional 22,964,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after buying an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after buying an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD opened at $252.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,200.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $253.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total value of $962,812.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,368.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,775 shares of company stock valued at $33,933,156. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.