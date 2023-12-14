Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at HSBC

Equities research analysts at HSBC began coverage on shares of Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CCI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.53.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $116.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.98. Crown Castle has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $153.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.