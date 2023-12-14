CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Acquires Shares of 10,200 UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,332,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,747,000 after purchasing an additional 401,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,712,000 after purchasing an additional 90,377 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,909,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after purchasing an additional 111,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 46.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 558,245 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 45.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,509,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. UWM Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $596.55 million, a P/E ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 1.55.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. UWM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $677.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 571.43%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UWMC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on UWM from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on UWM from $6.75 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays began coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised UWM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

