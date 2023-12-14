CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Acquires Shares of 11,100 Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,717,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,567,000 after buying an additional 214,352 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 4.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,684,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,574,000 after purchasing an additional 207,450 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,483,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 37.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,000,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 1.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,825,193 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,027,000 after purchasing an additional 44,909 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline Stock Performance

Shares of Frontline stock opened at $18.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88. Frontline plc has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.20.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $232.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.94 million. Frontline had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 31.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frontline plc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on FRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Frontline from $18.20 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Frontline

Frontline Profile

(Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.