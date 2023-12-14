CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Acquires Shares of 900 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 68.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALB

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB stock opened at $140.11 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $293.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.