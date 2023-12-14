CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Buys New Shares in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 647,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 972,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after buying an additional 525,704 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,607,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of FTF stock opened at $6.32 on Thursday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $6.59.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Increases Dividend

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.0582 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

