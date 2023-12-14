CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Invests $254,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 26.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Nucor by 25.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 4.0% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 247.2% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Trading Up 1.8 %

NUE opened at $166.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.75. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.46 and a 52 week high of $182.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nucor

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.