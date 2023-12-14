CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Makes New $472,000 Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $172.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.24 and a 200 day moving average of $176.00. The firm has a market cap of $236.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

