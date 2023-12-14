CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Purchases Shares of 700 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $408.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.41. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $302.17 and a 1-year high of $434.21. The firm has a market cap of $198.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

