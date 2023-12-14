CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Takes Position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 90,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 19.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 420,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 68,931 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $11.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 256.27%. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ABCL shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Profile

(Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.