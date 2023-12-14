CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Takes Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Qurate Retail Stock Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.41. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.84.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. On average, analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Qurate Retail Profile

Free Report

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

