Daniel W. Fleming Sells 12,500 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $224,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 614,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,022,252.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Credo Technology Group stock opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -88.43 and a beta of 2.09.
Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Credo Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $29,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.
