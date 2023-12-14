Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Gap Up to $6.10

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.10, but opened at $6.24. Digital Turbine shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 2,424,877 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APPS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $143.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $639,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,589,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,698,371.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,652,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,141,000 after purchasing an additional 346,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,649,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,461,000 after acquiring an additional 843,856 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 28.1% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,408,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,494,000 after acquiring an additional 968,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,675,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,110,000 after acquiring an additional 195,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 13.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,428,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,016,000 after acquiring an additional 287,180 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

