DT Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 7,746 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,500,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. CICC Research assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 489,719 shares of company stock valued at $160,674,655. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $334.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $321.41 and its 200 day moving average is $303.74. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.46 and a 1 year high of $342.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

