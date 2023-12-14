DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) to Issue $0.69 Quarterly Dividend

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

DT Midstream has a payout ratio of 71.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DT Midstream to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.6%.

DT Midstream Stock Up 1.1 %

DTM opened at $54.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.55. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.75. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.76 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

DTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 19.2% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 6.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 5.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 2.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

