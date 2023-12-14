Dunhill Financial LLC Takes $155,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JSF Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the second quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $161.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $465.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $162.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

