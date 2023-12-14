Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on January 2nd

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of -1,733.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DX opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.76 million, a P/E ratio of 68.72 and a beta of 1.25. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DX. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 141.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 432.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jonestrading lowered their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DX

Dynex Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.