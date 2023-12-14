Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Gap Up to $46.19

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.19, but opened at $48.69. Eagle Bulk Shipping shares last traded at $50.76, with a volume of 202,053 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on EGLE. B. Riley cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $52.20 in a research note on Tuesday. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.59. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,126 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

