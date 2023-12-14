Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.49% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $10,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

EPC stock opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $46.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.92.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $534.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.51 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPC. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

