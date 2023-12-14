Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Gap Up to $17.16

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.16, but opened at $17.52. Enlight Renewable Energy shares last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 24,860 shares changing hands.

ENLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.68.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $58.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLT. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter worth $100,786,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,586,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,458,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,795 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,352,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,935,000 after acquiring an additional 479,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $98,863,000. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

