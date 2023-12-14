Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Cut to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.36. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.86.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $338.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.49 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 25.29%. Analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 217.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 48,670 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1,087.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

