Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “inline” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s previous close.

EG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Everest Group from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $452.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Everest Group from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Everest Group from $429.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $449.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.63.

EG opened at $386.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Everest Group has a 12 month low of $318.03 and a 12 month high of $417.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $395.02. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $14.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.18 by $3.96. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 21.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everest Group will post 55.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

