Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 25th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EE stock opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. Excelerate Energy has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $275.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Excelerate Energy will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Excelerate Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Excelerate Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Excelerate Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

