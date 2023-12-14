Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 3,612 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 153.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 395,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,735,000 after purchasing an additional 32,821 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHV opened at $110.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.4853 per share. This represents a $5.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

