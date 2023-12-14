Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,579 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $642.00 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $642.59. The stock has a market cap of $284.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $578.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $555.97.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $619.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.40.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

