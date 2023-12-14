Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Avion Wealth grew its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PEP opened at $172.01 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.24 and a 200 day moving average of $176.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

