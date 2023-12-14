Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 9,806 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 27,238.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 85,228.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,118,000 after acquiring an additional 22,676,741 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 56.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560,273 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 22.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $124,592,000. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.35.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $80.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of -131.77 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $81.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $482,442.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,800,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,180,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $482,442.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,800,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,180,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $926,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,644,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 834,824 shares of company stock valued at $58,018,717 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

