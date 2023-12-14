Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $753,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 2,406.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,898 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. ETF Store Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 151,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 26,006 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 473,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,538 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 139,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 47,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter.

BSCP stock opened at $20.42 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $20.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

