Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $772,000 Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBIN. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,879,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 19,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,152,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,991,000 after buying an additional 1,258,977 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBIN opened at $56.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average of $53.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

