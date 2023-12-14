Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.31.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.52, for a total transaction of $3,787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,636,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,924,638.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.52, for a total value of $3,787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,636,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,924,638.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $197,025,760 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $257.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a PE ratio of 97.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $263.43.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

