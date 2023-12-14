Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of Absci worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Absci by 8.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Absci during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Absci during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Absci by 64.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 166,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Absci in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Absci in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Absci in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Absci Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of ABSI opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $226.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.54. Absci Co. has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 38.14% and a negative net margin of 1,535.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Absci Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Absci Profile

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

