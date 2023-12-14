Farther Finance Advisors LLC Makes New $677,000 Investment in SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPUS stock opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.85 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.87. SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $33.73.

About SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF

