Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 532.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.57. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.38 and a 52-week high of $59.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

