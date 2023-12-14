Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 2,211 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 509.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares in the company, valued at $46,526,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $1,071,418.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,920 shares in the company, valued at $32,849,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,526,204.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,126 shares of company stock worth $35,530,277 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.45.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $278.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.79. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.85 and a 1 year high of $279.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,161.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

