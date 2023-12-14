Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 3,350 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 670.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,141,000 after purchasing an additional 466,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,149,000 after purchasing an additional 93,018 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Clorox by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,583,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,878,000 after purchasing an additional 124,644 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Clorox by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.53.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $145.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 214.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 705.89%.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.