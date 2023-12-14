Farther Finance Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,617 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 331,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,697,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 330.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 58,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 213,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 116,066 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $46.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.54.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1849 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

