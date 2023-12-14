Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 1,257 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $69.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.33. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $102.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

