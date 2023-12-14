Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 24,417 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,417 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSJN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 371,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 319,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 127,013 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSJN opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $23.68.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1007 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

