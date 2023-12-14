Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on January 16th

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Fifth Third Bancorp has a payout ratio of 43.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.3%.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of FITB opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $38.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.55.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C. Bryan Daniels acquired 64,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,230.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.03.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.