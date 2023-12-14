Financial Comparison: PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) versus Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF)

PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Free Report) and Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PHX Energy Services and Western Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHX Energy Services N/A N/A N/A Western Energy Services -3.39% -2.64% -1.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PHX Energy Services and Western Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHX Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Western Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PHX Energy Services presently has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential downside of 54.17%. Given PHX Energy Services’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PHX Energy Services is more favorable than Western Energy Services.

38.3% of PHX Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 50.0% of Western Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PHX Energy Services and Western Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHX Energy Services N/A N/A N/A $1.32 4.55 Western Energy Services $154.10 million 0.47 $22.31 million ($0.18) -12.01

Western Energy Services has higher revenue and earnings than PHX Energy Services. Western Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PHX Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PHX Energy Services beats Western Energy Services on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHX Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations. The company also provides 360 CV MWD System, a clear vision tool, which surveys inclination and gamma in real-time closer to the bit; 360 RWD System, a resistivity while drilling sub; and North Seeking Gyro that offers real-time QA/QC checks downhole. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Technology Income Fund and changed its name to PHX Energy Services Corp. PHX Energy Services Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Western Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services. It serves crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.