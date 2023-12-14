First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 508.5% from the November 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

FTXL opened at $77.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.70. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $51.44 and a 52 week high of $78.33.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.1323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

