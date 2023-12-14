Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (FLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on January 31st

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0835 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

FLC opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $18.07.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 525.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 60,820 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 192.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 47,150 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at about $205,000.

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.