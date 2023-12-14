Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (FLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on January 31st

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0835 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Trading Up 1.7 %
FLC opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $18.07.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.
